Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LGRDY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Legrand has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.