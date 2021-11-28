Legacy Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 27.4% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $218,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $257.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $202.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

