Legacy Wealth Management Inc Purchases 756 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $110.39 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $86.80 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

