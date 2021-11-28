Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,369,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $141.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average of $146.34. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $120.79 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

