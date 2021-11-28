Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $312,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $154.90 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.63 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

