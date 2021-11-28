Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 722 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $546.13 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $554.55. The firm has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.04 and a 200 day moving average of $440.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

