Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

NYSE BDX opened at $245.09 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

