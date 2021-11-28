Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,500,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $3,030,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

