Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SRC opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.26.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

