Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SRC opened at $45.50 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.26.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

