Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

