Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $344,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 718 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $533.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.67. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.77 and a 12 month high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

