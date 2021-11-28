Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,041 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

NYSE:ROK opened at $339.20 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.43. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

