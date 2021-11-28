Latitude Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

ALL opened at $115.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.15 and a one year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

