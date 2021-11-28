Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 63.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 117.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

