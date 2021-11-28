Lancaster Investment Management Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.9% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.