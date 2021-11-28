Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $13.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 539,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,142. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 182,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

