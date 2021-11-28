Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Trimmed by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,053.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 80.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 23,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $289.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $195.88 and a 52 week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

