L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.17.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX opened at $215.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.