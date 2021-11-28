Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.49

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 8996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $231,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,191,703 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after buying an additional 1,257,304 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,528,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.