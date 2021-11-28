Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 961 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 961 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $303.19 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total value of $1,402,879.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,132 shares of company stock worth $210,833,597.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.