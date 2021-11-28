Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 961 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 961 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COIN opened at $303.19 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.
In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total value of $1,402,879.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,132 shares of company stock worth $210,833,597.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
