Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,319 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

