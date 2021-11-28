Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $286,000 Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,071,000 after acquiring an additional 582,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after acquiring an additional 183,398 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after acquiring an additional 139,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,447 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $402,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $542,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,508 shares of company stock worth $13,822,434. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.21. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.91 and a beta of 1.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

