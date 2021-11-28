Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,995 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.82 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.