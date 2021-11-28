Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,942 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

