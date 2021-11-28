Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,363 Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,919,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,587 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 189.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 74,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48.

