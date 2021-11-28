Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Shares of KTB opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

