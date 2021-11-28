KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. KLA makes up 3.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $31,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in KLA by 67.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in KLA by 2.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in KLA by 53.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 74.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $398.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.41 and a fifty-two week high of $427.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.