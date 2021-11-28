King DAG Price Down 9% This Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $20.17 million and approximately $6,829.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.