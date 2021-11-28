Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 288.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

