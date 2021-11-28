Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Purchases £9,941.25 in Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) insider David Alan Reeves bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,651 ($34.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.25 ($12,988.31).

LON KWS opened at GBX 2,644 ($34.54) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 81.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,948.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,787.07. Keywords Studios plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,204 ($28.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,366 ($43.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

