Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 5,780 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

