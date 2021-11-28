Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $139.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $127.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

