Kering (EPA:KER) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $702.08

Kering SA (EPA:KER) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €702.08 ($797.82) and traded as high as €723.00 ($821.59). Kering shares last traded at €718.60 ($816.59), with a volume of 118,725 shares.

KER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €790.00 ($897.73) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,001.14) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €782.67 ($889.39).

Get Kering alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €654.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €702.06.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.