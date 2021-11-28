Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€89.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €182.90 ($207.84).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €161.50 ($183.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a one year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -138.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is €141.36 and its 200 day moving average is €144.51.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

