Kenneth Mcdougall Sells 2,169 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total value of C$168,420.68.

LNR opened at C$76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. Linamar Co. has a 12 month low of C$58.58 and a 12 month high of C$91.98.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 7.3674032 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

