KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Barclays started coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE BEKE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.98. 5,726,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. KE has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56 and a beta of -1.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the second quarter worth $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in KE in the second quarter worth $86,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 342.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

