KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Up to $14.95

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $15.97. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 42,054 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,550.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,418 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 330,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

