Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

GRUB has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

GRUB opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 163,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,747,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

