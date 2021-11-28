Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after buying an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.49.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $212.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.36 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.