Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

