Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises 0.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $803.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $767.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.02 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

