Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $24.72 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $59.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.87.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

