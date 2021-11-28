Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Perion Network worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

PERI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

