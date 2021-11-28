JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Britvic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. Britvic has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

