JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 178,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,432,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,160,000 after buying an additional 28,123 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $161.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

