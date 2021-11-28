JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.68 million.JFrog also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.010 EPS.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 375,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,436. JFrog has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $73.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JFrog by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JFrog by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JFrog by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.