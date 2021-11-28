Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€21.80” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($27.50) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.25 ($26.42).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at €16.15 ($18.35) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($20.60). The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.41.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.