Jarvis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.92 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $462,763.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00043219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00234499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.