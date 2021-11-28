Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JACK. Wedbush dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

